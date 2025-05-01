NV5 GLOBAL Earnings Results: $NVEE Reports Quarterly Earnings

NV5 GLOBAL ($NVEE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $234,050,000, beating estimates of $233,354,712 by $695,288.

NV5 GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

NV5 GLOBAL insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670

NV5 GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of NV5 GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NV5 GLOBAL Government Contracts

We have seen $4,951,334 of award payments to $NVEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

