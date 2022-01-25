NV5 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NVEE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NV5 Global Inc (Symbol: NVEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.29, changing hands as low as $103.20 per share. NV5 Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVEE's low point in its 52 week range is $79.58 per share, with $141.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.81.

