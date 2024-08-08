NV5 Global Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NVEE

In trading on Thursday, shares of NV5 Global Inc (Symbol: NVEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.95, changing hands as high as $102.99 per share. NV5 Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVEE's low point in its 52 week range is $88.26 per share, with $115.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.55.

