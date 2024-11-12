News & Insights

NV5 Global awarded $46M in contractsto support Western U.S.

November 12, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

NV5 announced that it has been awarded $46 million in recent contracts to support electrical grid hardening and fire mitigation efforts in the Western United States. Under the scope of these awards, NV5 will provide engineering design, traditional and geospatial surveying, construction quality assurance, and downed pole monitoring services. NV5 was awarded $38 million for engineering design, surveying, quality assurance, and permitting assistance for the strategic undergrounding of electrical transmission and distribution power lines. NV5 was also awarded $8 million in grid hardening projects including downed pole monitoring, permitting assistance, surveying, and substation improvements.

