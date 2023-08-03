NV Gold (NVGLF) Price Target Decreased by 27.58% to 0.16

The average one-year price target for NV Gold (OTC:NVGLF) has been revised to 0.16 / share. This is an decrease of 27.58% from the prior estimate of 0.21 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 0.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 210.70% from the latest reported closing price of 0.05 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 1,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all NV Gold regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.