NV Bekaert Launches EUR 75 Mln Share Buyback Tranche

February 26, 2026 — 02:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - NV Bekaert SA (BEKAY, BEKB.BR, BEKSF), a Belgian-based market and technology company, on Thursday announced the launch of the next tranche of its share buyback program for a total of up to 75 million euros, starting February 26.

The tranche is expected to be completed before the release of the third-quarter trading update scheduled for November 27.

Shares repurchased under the program will be cancelled, and the company will provide regular updates on progress in line with regulatory requirements.

NV Bekaert SA closed trading, 0.11% higher at EUR 44.20 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

