NuZee's (NASDAQ:NUZE) Wonderful 567% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

The last three months have been tough on NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 61%. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In that time, the share price has soared some 567% higher! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

NuZee isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years NuZee saw its revenue grow at 17% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 46% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like NuZee have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:NUZE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 25th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of NuZee's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

NuZee shareholders are down 73% for the year, but the market itself is up 49%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 46% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for NuZee (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

