NuZee Rises 10% Following 5-year Licensing Agreement With Stone Brewing

July 07, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NUZE), a coffee co-packing and technology company, are rising more than 10% Friday morning after the company said it secured 5-year global licensing agreement with Stone Brewing, a craft brewery sold in 50 states and internationally in over 40 countries.

Under the partnership, NuZee plans to co-manufacture and distribute Stone Brewing specialty coffee products nationwide.

The new product line is expected to launch in the third quarter.

"We believe that this agreement will drive significant revenue growth, which will significantly increase shareholder value," commented Masa Higashida, NuZee's CEO.

NUZE, currently at $10.10, has been trading in the range of $7.70 - $44.80 in the last 1 year.

