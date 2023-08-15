NuZee Appoints Randell Weaver CFO

(RTTNews) - NuZee, Inc. (NUZE), a coffee co-packing and technology company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Randell Weaver as its chief financial officer after its finance chief resigned earlier in the year.

Weaver has served as the finance chief in organizations like Reinvention Unlimited, Inc, CPG Manufacturing, etc.

"Randy's extensive experience both as a financial officer in a public company, and within the CPG, and in particular, food packaging space equip him with a solid understanding of our business model," said Masa Higashida, NuZee's CEO.

In pre-market activity, shares of NuZee are trading at $8.08 down 0.25% on Nasdaq.

