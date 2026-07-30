Nuwellis Study Acceptance Highlights Aquadex In Pediatric Care, Stock Rockets In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) announced that Frontiers in Pediatrics has accepted publication of a new single-center retrospective study evaluating Epoprostenol as an alternative anticoagulant for its Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy in critically ill children.

Epoprostenol is a short-acting drug that prevents platelet clumping, used as the sole anticoagulant during Aquadex treatment in pediatric intensive care.

Aquadex SmartFlow is the company's proprietary ultrafiltration system designed to safely remove excess fluid in patients with fluid overload. Compact and precise, it allows clinicians to tailor fluid removal rates to individual needs, including children with heart failure or critical illness.

The findings showed that the approach-maintained circuit performance, did not increase the need for blood-pressure support, and was not associated with bleeding events. Researchers reviewed 46 children across 52 treatment courses at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh between September 2022 and September 2025. Filters lasted a median of two days, platelet counts remained stable or improved, and no bleeding was attributed to the drug.

Nuwellis CEO Mike McCormick said the acceptance represents another milestone in building clinical evidence for Aquadex therapy in pediatric critical care, adding that high-quality data is essential to expanding physician confidence. Senior author Dana Y. Fuhrman, DO, MS, noted that Epoprostenol could provide physicians "another tool at the bedside" without adding bleeding risk or requiring intensive monitoring. The study is framed as a feasibility report rather than proof of superiority, but it adds to the growing body of evidence supporting Aquadex in complex pediatric cases.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-35 reverse stock split on July 26, 2026.

NUWE closed Wednesday's trading at $1.89, down 2.07%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $5.17, up 175.49%.

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