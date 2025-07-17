Nuwellis, Inc. Terminates REVERSE-HF Clinical Trial to Focus on Outpatient Market Opportunities

Nuwellis, Inc. terminates REVERSE-HF trial to focus on outpatient heart failure markets, expecting $4M savings.

Quiver AI Summary

Nuwellis, Inc. has announced the termination of its REVERSE-HF clinical trial, which was evaluating the use of ultrafiltration versus IV loop diuretics for managing fluid in heart failure patients. The company has made this decision to focus resources on outpatient markets with higher growth potential, particularly in heart failure, pediatric, and critical care settings. CEO John Erb expressed gratitude to those involved in the trial, which enrolled 167 patients since its launch in 2022. The termination is projected to save approximately $4.0 million over the next 2.5 years and is not linked to safety or performance issues of their device. Nuwellis will analyze the data collected for future clinical insights, while continuing to promote its Aquadex SmartFlow® system for treating fluid overload in patients.

Potential Positives

The decision to terminate the REVERSE-HF clinical trial allows Nuwellis to redirect resources towards outpatient markets, where there is greater potential for patient impact and business growth.

The company projects a cost saving of approximately $4.0 million over the next 2.5 years as a result of terminating the clinical trial.

Nuwellis is experiencing increasing demand for its ultrafiltration therapy in hospital-based outpatient heart failure programs, indicating strong market interest and potential for growth.

The collected data from the REVERSE-HF trial may still inform clinical practices and support future publications, showcasing the company's commitment to advancing medical knowledge.

Potential Negatives

Termination of the REVERSE-HF clinical trial may indicate limitations in the company's clinical research capabilities or potential setbacks in developing effective therapies for heart failure.

Enrolling only 167 patients before termination raises concerns about the robustness and viability of the clinical trial data, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The need to redirect resources away from the REVERSE-HF trial suggests the company may be struggling to find profitable avenues for growth within its current markets.

FAQ

Why was the REVERSE-HF clinical trial terminated?

The trial was terminated to redirect resources to outpatient markets where there is higher potential for patient impact and business growth.

What is the focus of Nuwellis after terminating the trial?

Nuwellis is prioritizing outpatient heart failure, pediatric, and critical care markets, where they see increased demand for their therapies.

How much will Nuwellis save by terminating the REVERSE-HF trial?

Nuwellis anticipates saving approximately $4.0 million over the next 2.5 years by terminating the REVERSE-HF clinical trial.

What is the current status of the Nuwellis SmartFlow® system?

The Nuwellis SmartFlow® system remains on the market as an FDA-cleared treatment for fluid overload in patients.

What data was collected from the REVERSE-HF trial?

The trial collected valuable data from 167 enrolled patients that may inform future clinical practice and publications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release









WHO









WHAT









WHEN









WHY











Nuwellis, Inc.









Termination of the





REVERSE-HF clinical





trial













July 17, 2025





To redirect resources toward





outpatient markets where scalable





impact is highest.

















MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. today announced the termination of its REVERSE-HF clinical trial, a randomized post-market trial evaluating ultrafiltration vs. IV loop diuretic therapy for fluid management in hospitalized heart failure patients. This decision reflects the company’s strategic commitment to prioritize resources in areas demonstrating the greatest potential for patient impact and business growth—namely, outpatient heart failure, pediatric, and critical care.





“We’re incredibly grateful to the hospitals, investigators, and clinical teams who contributed their time and expertise to REVERSE-HF,” said John Erb, CEO of Nuwellis. “The trial was thoughtfully designed, and we remain confident in the role of ultrafiltration as a vital therapy for fluid management in heart failure. However, as we evaluate where we can make the most meaningful and scalable impact, it’s clear that the hospital-based outpatient setting presents the strongest opportunity in heart failure— for patients, our hospital customers, and for our business.”





Nuwellis is seeing increasing demand and interest of its ultrafiltration therapy in hospital-based outpatient heart failure programs. Redirecting investment from REVERSE-HF allows the company to accelerate progress in this high-potential area, while continuing to support ongoing strong growth in its pediatric and critical care customer categories. The company anticipates it will save approximately $4.0M over the next 2.5 years by terminating the REVERSE-HF clinical trial.





The REVERSE-HF Trial collected valuable data that may be helpful in informing clinical practice. The trial began enrolling patients in 2022, and at the time of its termination, it had enrolled 167 patients. The company intends to work with the steering committee, investigators, and biostatisticians to identify what statistical value can be derived from the existing data to support potential future clinical publications or podium presentations.





The decision to terminate the post-market clinical study was not related to device performance or patient safety concerns. The Nuwellis SmartFlow



®



remains on the market as an FDA cleared treatment for patients suffering from fluid overload. For more information, visit



www.nuwellis.com



.







About Nuwellis



Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow



®



system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.







About the Aquadex SmartFlow



®



System



The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.







Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.





For further information, please contact:







Investor Relations:







Robert Scott





Chief Financial Officer







ir@nuwellis.com









Media Contact:







Leah McMullen





Director of Communications







Leah.mcmullen@nuwellis.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.