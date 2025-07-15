Nuwellis, Inc. Secures U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734 for Innovative Blood Filtering System in Ultrafiltration Therapy

Nuwellis, Inc. announced issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734 for innovations in blood filtering systems enhancing fluid balance accuracy.

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical technology company focused on fluid management solutions, announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734 titled “Extracorporeal Blood Filtering Machine and Methods” by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 15, 2025. This patent enhances the company's intellectual property portfolio by covering innovative methods to improve the accuracy of fluid balance calculations in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) systems by accounting for variations in fluid density, a common source of error. This advancement aims to provide more precise volumetric flow tracking in ultrafiltration therapy, particularly for patients experiencing fluid overload. CEO John Erb emphasized the importance of expanding the patent portfolio as part of Nuwellis' strategy for long-term growth and innovation in fluid management therapies. The company continues to focus on its Aquadex SmartFlow® system to address patient needs in this field.

Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734 strengthens Nuwellis' intellectual property portfolio, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation in fluid management solutions.

The patented technology aims to improve fluid balance accuracy in continuous renal replacement therapy systems, addressing a critical source of clinical error and enhancing patient safety.

The CEO's statement highlights a strategic focus on building long-term value through innovation, which could positively impact investor confidence and market presence.

Dependence on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's ability to execute its commercialization strategy and achieve anticipated growth, highlighting potential financial instability.



The need for ongoing clinical data collection and market acceptance indicates potential challenges that could hinder the success of the Aquadex SmartFlow® system.



Potential competitive product offerings and the risks associated with intellectual property protection could undermine Nuwellis' market position and profitability.

What is U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734 about?

The patent focuses on innovations in blood filtering system design and methods for improving fluid removal during ultrafiltration therapy.

When was the patent granted?

The U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734 was officially granted on July 15, 2025.

How does the Aquadex SmartFlow® system help patients?

The system provides a clinically proven method for safely removing excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload.

Why is intellectual property important for Nuwellis?

Protecting intellectual property supports innovation, enhances market position, and builds long-term value for the company and its stakeholders.

Where can I find more information about Nuwellis?

More information can be found on their website at www.nuwellis.com or through their social media channels.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on fluid management solutions, today announced the issuance by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office of U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734, titled “Extracorporeal Blood Filtering Machine and Methods.” The patent was officially granted on July 15, 2025, further strengthening the company’s growing intellectual property portfolio.





The patent covers methods for improving the accuracy of fluid balance calculations by incorporating the density of replacement fluids and effluent—a known source of error in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) systems that use weight-based measurements. While most systems assume a default fluid density of 1 g/mL, actual fluid densities vary. This discrepancy, if uncorrected, can lead to clinically relevant fluid balance errors. The patented approach enables CRRT systems to account for density—via user input, machine measurement, or derived data—resulting in more accurate volumetric flow tracking.





The patent joins Nuwellis’ robust and growing portfolio, of pending U.S. patents related to its proprietary system and methods.





“Expanding our intellectual property portfolio is a key part of our strategy,” said John Erb, Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis. “Each new patent reinforces our commitment to building long-term value through innovation that supports patients, clinicians, and our future growth.”





This addition reflects Nuwellis’ investment in protecting advancements in extracorporeal fluid management and reinforces its position in the evolving field of fluid management therapies.





For more information, visit



www.nuwellis.com



.







About Nuwellis



Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow



®



system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.







About the Aquadex SmartFlow



®



System



The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.







Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.





For further information, please contact:







Investor Relations:







Robert Scott





Chief Financial Officer







ir@nuwellis.com









Media Contact:







Leah McMullen





Director of Communications







Leah.mcmullen@nuwellis.com





