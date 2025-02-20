Nuwellis, Inc. Reports 60% Reduction in Heart Failure Events with Aquadex® SmartFlow Ultrafiltration Therapy in Updated AVOID-HF Study Analysis

Updated AVOID-HF study analysis shows Aquadex® therapy reduces heart failure events by 60% compared to standard diuretics.

Quiver AI Summary

Nuwellis, Inc. has announced updated findings from the AVOID-HF study, indicating that the Aquadex® SmartFlow ultrafiltration therapy significantly reduces heart failure events by 60% compared to traditional diuretic therapy. This analysis, led by Dr. Sean P. Pinney and Dr. Maria V. DeVita, highlights the potential benefits of ultrafiltration in managing heart failure, suggesting improved patient outcomes and reduced hospitalization rates. The results, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, advocate for further research into this therapy as part of the ongoing REVERSE-HF trial, with the aim of validating its clinical and economic advantages. Nuwellis remains committed to advancing treatments for fluid overload conditions through innovative solutions.

Potential Positives

Updated AVOID-HF study data indicates that Aquadex® SmartFlow ultrafiltration therapy led to a 60% reduction in heart failure events compared to standard diuretic therapy, highlighting its potential as a more effective treatment option.

The promising findings support Nuwellis' ongoing REVERSE-HF trial, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing research in heart failure management.

The analysis suggests trends towards fewer hospitalizations and improved quality of life for patients treated with Aquadex therapy, which could enhance patient outcomes and support broader clinical adoption.

Nuwellis' collaboration with esteemed experts like Dr. Sean P. Pinney and Dr. Maria V. DeVita adds credibility to their research efforts and positions the company as a leader in innovative heart failure treatments.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the need for further investigation and validation of the benefits of Aquadex therapy, indicating that the current findings may not be fully conclusive.

There is a lack of disclosure regarding potential risks or side effects associated with the use of Aquadex, which could raise concerns among healthcare providers and patients.

The forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties regarding the company's ability to execute its commercialization strategy and raise necessary funds, which may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What are the key findings of the updated AVOID-HF study?

The updated study found a 60% reduction in heart failure events for patients using Aquadex® SmartFlow compared to standard diuretics.

Who conducted the updated analysis of the AVOID-HF study?

The analysis was led by Dr. Sean P. Pinney and Dr. Maria V. DeVita, experts in cardiology and nephrology.

What is the significance of the Aquadex® SmartFlow system?

The Aquadex system is designed for ultrafiltration therapy, helping manage fluid overload in heart failure patients effectively.

What future studies are planned following the AVOID-HF findings?

Nuwellis plans to continue research under the REVERSE-HF trial to validate ultrafiltration's clinical benefits.

Where can I find the complete analysis of the AVOID-HF study?

The complete analysis will be published in the February 2025 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release









WHO









WHAT









WHERE









WHEN









WHY











Nuwellis, Inc., and Dr. Sean P. Pinney and Dr. Maria V. DeVita





Updated analysis of the AVOID-HF study data shows that Aquadex® SmartFlow ultrafiltration therapy led to a 60% reduction in heart failure events compared to standard diuretic therapy.







Journal of the American College of Cardiology







Findings were recently updated and analyzed as of 2/19/25





These promising results support further research into ultrafiltration's role in heart failure management and highlight its potential to improve treatment outcomes, supporting the current Nuwellis REVERSE-HF trial.













MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today highlighted promising findings from an updated analysis of the AVOID-HF study, recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Heart Failure. The analysis, led by Dr. Sean P. Pinney, Chief of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Morningside and Chief of Nephrology at Lenox Hill Hospital, Dr. Maria V. DeVita, provides new insights suggesting the potential benefits of Aquadex® SmartFlow ultrafiltration therapy in managing heart failure. The analysis found that patients treated with Aquadex therapy demonstrated a 60% reduction in heart failure events at 30 days compared to those receiving traditional IV diuretics.





The AVOID-HF study, initially designed to evaluate the effectiveness of ultrafiltration in managing heart failure, was updated to include a broader dataset, allowing a more comprehensive analysis of patient outcomes. The results indicate a promising trend in the reduction of heart failure events and suggest potential improvements in patient management strategies.





Dr. Sean P. Pinney commented on the findings, "The re-evaluated data from the AVOID-HF study offer compelling evidence supporting the use of ultrafiltration over conventional diuretics. These findings underscore the need for further investigation to fully validate the benefits of this therapy, particularly in reducing hospitalization rates and improving overall quality of life for heart failure patients."





Megan Cotts, the Vice President of Clinical Research and Reimbursement at Nuwellis, stated, "The updated AVOID-HF results contribute valuable insights into the Aquadex SmartFlow system's role in heart failure therapy. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Sean Pinney and Dr. Maria DeVita for their expertise and leadership in this comprehensive review. Our commitment to advancing patient care through innovative solutions is reinforced by these findings, which we believe will inspire further clinical exploration."





The reanalysis demonstrated not only a significant reduction in heart failure events but also suggested trends towards fewer hospitalizations and improved quality of life for those treated with Aquadex therapy over traditional methods. These findings advocate for its continued use in modern heart failure treatment regimens and set the stage for more rigorous trials. Nuwellis plans to continue its research efforts under its current REVERSE-HF trial, led by Dr. Pinney and Dr DeVita, to further establish the clinical and economic benefits of ultrafiltration therapy compared to conventional IV diuretic treatments. The company remains committed to improving outcomes for heart failure patients and reducing the overall burden of hospitalizations. The complete analysis will be available in the February 2025 issue of JACC: Heart Failure.







About the AVOID-HF Trial



The AVOID-HF trial, a prospective, multicenter, randomized controlled study, explored whether treating heart failure patients with ultrafiltration could extend the period without heart failure events post-discharge compared to those receiving IV loop diuretics. Utilizing advanced statistical techniques, reanalysis of the AVOID-HF data demonstrated marked clinical advantages, supporting broader clinical adoption of the Aquadex system.







About Nuwellis



Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of patients with fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X.







About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System



The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.







Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.





For further information, please contact:







Investor Relations:







Vivian Cervantes





Gilmartin Group







ir@nuwellis.com









Media Contact:







Leah McMullen





Director of Communications







Leah.mcmullen@nuwellis.com









Source:







Nuwellis Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.