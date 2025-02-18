Nuwellis, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

Nuwellis, Inc. will announce 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, and host a conference call at 9 AM ET.

Nuwellis, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 11, 2025. The company, which focuses on medical technology for fluid overload, will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET to discuss these results and provide a business update. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Investors page on the Nuwellis website or join the conference call using specific phone numbers and a conference ID. Nuwellis is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with fluid overload through its Aquadex SmartFlow® system, which is designed for ultrafiltration therapy.

Nuwellis plans to release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company will provide a general business update during the upcoming conference call, which suggests proactive communication regarding its operational status and future direction.

The Aquadex SmartFlow® system is highlighted as a clinically proven therapy for fluid overload, underscoring the company's commitment to addressing significant medical needs.

Announcement of financial results may indicate previous performance issues, raising concerns among investors regarding the company's financial health.



Specifically providing a date for the release of financial results could suggest a delay or lack of confidence in current financial performance.



The need for extensive training of healthcare providers to administer the Aquadex SmartFlow system may limit adoption and usage in clinical settings, potentially impacting sales and revenue.

When will Nuwellis release its financial results for 2024?

Nuwellis will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 11, 2025.

How can I access the Nuwellis conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (U.S.) or 1-203-518-9765 (international) with conference ID: NUWEQ4.

Where can I find the webcast for the financial results?

The live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at https://ir.nuwellis.com.

What is the Aquadex SmartFlow® system used for?

The Aquadex SmartFlow system is used for ultrafiltration therapy to remove excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload.

What are the requirements for using the Aquadex SmartFlow® system?

The system is indicated for use in patients over 20 kg whose fluid overload does not respond to medical management and must be administered by trained healthcare providers.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 11, 2025. Nuwellis will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update.





To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at



https://ir.nuwellis.com



. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (U.S) or 1-203-518-9765 (international) and using the conference ID: NUWEQ4. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investors page at



https://ir.nuwellis.com



.







About Nuwellis







Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow



®



system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit



ir.nuwellis.com



or visit us on



LinkedIn



or



X



.







About the Aquadex SmartFlow



®



System











The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.







Vivian Cervantes





Gilmartin Group LLC







ir@nuwellis.com





