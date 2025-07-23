Nuwellis, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Nuwellis, Inc. announced compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement, avoiding potential delisting of its shares.

Nuwellis, Inc. has announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement, resolving a previously disclosed deficiency. This was confirmed by a notice from Nasdaq, leading to the cancellation of a scheduled hearing. Consequently, Nuwellis's shares will continue trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "NUWE." Nuwellis focuses on fluid management solutions for patients with fluid overload, particularly through its Aquadex SmartFlow® system, which provides ultrafiltration therapy. The company emphasizes its commitment to innovation in improving patient care and has operations in Minneapolis and Ireland. Forward-looking statements in the release highlight potential growth and risks associated with its commercialization strategies and product development.

Nuwellis, Inc. has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, ensuring continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The cancellation of the upcoming hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel indicates a positive resolution to previously disclosed issues.

The press release highlights the company's focus on transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through innovative medical technology.

The Aquadex SmartFlow® system is positioned as a clinically proven therapy for fluid overload, showcasing the company's commitment to effective patient care solutions.

The cancellation of the hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel suggests that Nuwellis had previously been at risk of delisting, indicating ongoing instability in stock performance.

The need to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement reflects potential financial difficulties or lack of investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight several risks and uncertainties regarding the company’s future operations and market strategies, suggesting vulnerabilities in their business model.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on fluid management solutions for patients with fluid overload, today announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).





On July 22, 2025, the Company received formal notice from Nasdaq stating that it has resolved the previously disclosed bid price deficiency. As a result, the hearing previously scheduled with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel for August 12, 2025, has been cancelled, and shares of the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “NUWE.”





For more information, visit



www.nuwellis.com



.







About Nuwellis



Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow



®



system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.







About the Aquadex SmartFlow



®



System



The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.







Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.





For further information, please contact:







Investor Relations:







Robert Scott





Chief Financial Officer







ir@nuwellis.com









Media Contact:







Leah McMullen





Director of Communications







Leah.mcmullen@nuwellis.com





