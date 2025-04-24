Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,280,007 for Innovative Self-Emptying Fluid Bag Design

Nuwellis, Inc. received U.S. Patent No. 12,280,007 for a self-emptying fluid bag design enhancing nursing efficiency and accuracy.

Quiver AI Summary

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in fluid management solutions, announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,280,007 for a novel self-emptying fluid bag design that enhances nursing workflows by automatically draining when full, minimizing manual intervention while ensuring accurate weight-based measurements. This innovative design incorporates a siphon mechanism that allows for automatic emptying without disconnecting from the scale, aiming to streamline therapy delivery for patients with fluid overload—an urgent condition in critically ill patients. The patent, issued on April 22, 2025, is part of Nuwellis' strategy to expand its product offerings and advance innovation in fluid management, with potential integration into future enhancements of the Aquadex SmartFlow system.

Potential Positives

Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,280,007 protects an innovative self-emptying fluid bag design, enhancing workflow efficiency for clinicians.

The new design allows for passive drainage and precise weight-based measurement, improving care for critically ill patients with fluid overload.

This patent supports Nuwellis' commitment to innovation and positions the company for future enhancements in its Aquadex SmartFlow system and potential new product developments.

Potential Negatives

The patent may not significantly differentiate Nuwellis' product from competitors, raising questions about its competitive advantage in a crowded market.

The statement includes numerous forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties related to commercialization and financial stability.

The company has highlighted a need for funding for operations, which could suggest financial instability or reliance on external capital for growth.

FAQ

What is U.S. Patent No. 12,280,007 for?

It protects a self-emptying fluid bag design that enhances nursing workflow and maintains precise measurement accuracy.

When was the patent issued?

The patent was officially issued on April 22, 2025, by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

How does the new fluid bag design benefit clinicians?

The design reduces manual intervention and automates draining, offering a seamless experience in therapy delivery.

What is the Aquadex SmartFlow system?

The Aquadex SmartFlow system is used for ultrafiltration therapy to remove excess fluid from patients with fluid overload.

Is the new design expected to be part of initial product releases?

While not included initially, the design may be integrated into future enhancements of the Aquadex SmartFlow system.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release









WHO









WHAT









WHERE









WHEN









WHY











Nuwellis, Inc.





Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,280,007.





United States Patent and Trademark Office





April 22, 2025





To protect a novel self-emptying fluid bag design that improves nursing workflow while maintaining system accuracy.













MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on fluid management solutions for patients with fluid overload, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,280,007 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The newly granted patent covers a fluid bag design that passively drains once full—reducing the need for manual intervention by clinical staff while preserving the system’s precise weight-based measurement.





This design uses a novel siphon mechanism built into the geometry of the bag, allowing it to automatically empty without disconnecting from the scale. By maintaining measurement integrity and automating a routine task, the feature offers a more seamless experience in therapy delivery.





Fluid overload is a common and serious complication in critically ill patients, and accurate, efficient ultrafiltration is essential in managing it effectively. Design enhancements like those disclosed in this patent can have a meaningful impact on both care and workflow.





“Clinicians in critical care are constantly balancing precision and efficiency,” said John Erb, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis. “This patent reflects our commitment to supporting them with smarter design — simplifying routine tasks without compromising the accuracy their patients depend on.”





While not expected to be included in the initial release, the design may be integrated into future Aquadex SmartFlow system enhancements, including Nuwellis’ Vivian pediatric-focused CRRT device currently under development. The patent represents one of several steps the company is taking to expand its portfolio and advance continued innovation in fluid management.





The patent officially issued on April 22, 2025, and includes a 224-day extension to its standard term granted by the USPTO.





For more information, visit



www.nuwellis.com



.







About Nuwellis



Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.







About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System



The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.







Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.





For further information, please contact:







Investor Relations:







Louisa Smith





Gilmartin Group







ir@nuwellis.com









Media Contact:







Leah McMullen





Director of Communications







Leah.mcmullen@nuwellis.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.