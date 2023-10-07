Nuwellis (FRA:22SA) Price Target Increased by 43.85% to 11.83

The average one-year price target for Nuwellis (FRA:22SA) has been revised to 11.83 / share. This is an increase of 43.85% from the prior estimate of 8.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.21 to a high of 12.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 799.44% from the latest reported closing price of 1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuwellis. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 22SA is 0.00%, a decrease of 30.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.37% to 39K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 70.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 22SA by 79.28% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 10K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 83.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 22SA by 196.51% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 200.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 22SA by 78.55% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

