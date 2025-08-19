Nuwellis To Acquire Israel's Rendiatech

(RTTNews) - Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE), a medical technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Rendiatech, Ltd., an Israel-based medical device company. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The proposed acquisition is intended to expand the company's platform beyond ultrafiltration by adding continuous renal health monitoring technologies aimed at giving clinicians earlier insight into fluid status and kidney function.

As part of the proposed deal, Nuwellis would add to its portfolio Rendiatech's Clarity RMS, an FDA-cleared critical care monitoring system that continuously measures urine flow and automatically transmits real-time data and alerts to medical staff.

The company said it believes Rendiatech's technology could help transform the current care pathway by enabling earlier detection of acute kidney injury and dehydration, potentially improving patient outcomes.

In the pre-market trading, Nuwellis is 5.40% lesser at $5.96 on the Nasdaq.

