Markets
NUWE

Nuwellis To Acquire Israel's Rendiatech

August 19, 2025 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE), a medical technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Rendiatech, Ltd., an Israel-based medical device company. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The proposed acquisition is intended to expand the company's platform beyond ultrafiltration by adding continuous renal health monitoring technologies aimed at giving clinicians earlier insight into fluid status and kidney function.

As part of the proposed deal, Nuwellis would add to its portfolio Rendiatech's Clarity RMS, an FDA-cleared critical care monitoring system that continuously measures urine flow and automatically transmits real-time data and alerts to medical staff.

The company said it believes Rendiatech's technology could help transform the current care pathway by enabling earlier detection of acute kidney injury and dehydration, potentially improving patient outcomes.

In the pre-market trading, Nuwellis is 5.40% lesser at $5.96 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NUWE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.