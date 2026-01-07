Markets
NVVE

Nuvve Shares Rally 61% After Japan Grid-Scale Battery Storage Project Launch

January 07, 2026 — 02:54 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) shares jumped 61.16%, trading at $3.5397, up $1.3397, after the company announced the launch of a 2 MW / 8 MWh grid-scale battery storage project in Japan.

The surge followed news that Nuvve has begun commercial operations on the project, which is aimed at supporting grid resilience and renewable integration while demonstrating its vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) technologies in a key international market.

On the day of the announcement, NVVE opened near $2.20, climbed to an intraday high above $3.60, and saw a low around $2.15, compared with a previous close of $2.20. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was unusually heavy, significantly above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong investor interest following the infrastructure update.

Nuvve's 52-week range is approximately $1.50 - $4.10, illustrating volatility tied to strategic project developments and energy transition catalysts.

Investors will likely watch for updates on additional project deployments and commercial contracts as the company scales its grid-scale battery and V2G offerings globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

