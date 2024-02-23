Nuvve Holding (NVVE) Price Target Increased by 3900.00% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for Nuvve Holding (NasdaqCM:NVVE) has been revised to 102.00 / share. This is an increase of 3,900.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12,102.42% from the latest reported closing price of 0.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvve Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVVE is 0.00%, a decrease of 66.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.91% to 2,321K shares. The put/call ratio of NVVE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 653K shares representing 52.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVVE by 234.79% over the last quarter.

Yaupon Capital Management holds 504K shares representing 40.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVVE by 65.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 234K shares representing 18.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 178K shares representing 14.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 152K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 48.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVVE by 36.11% over the last quarter.

Nuvve Holding Background Information



Nuvve is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve’s Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets

