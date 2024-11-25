Nuvve Holding files to sell 3.92M shares of common stock for holders

17:23 EST Nuvve Holding (NVVE) files to sell 3.92M shares of common stock for holders
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NVVE:
- Nuvve Holding Corp. Reports Reduced Quarterly Loss
- Nuvve Holds Ground Despite Revenue Drop in 2024
- Nuvve Holding Strengthens Capital with Private Placement
- Nuvve Holding Acquires Full Ownership of Levo Mobility
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.