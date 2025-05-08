$NUVL Earnings Results: $NUVL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NUVL ($NUVL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$1.18 per share, missing estimates of -$1.11 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
$NUVL Insider Trading Activity
$NUVL insiders have traded $NUVL stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW A. F. HACK sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $110,000,000
- JAMES RICHARD PORTER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 179,301 shares for an estimated $14,171,697.
- DARLENE NOCI (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 46,016 shares for an estimated $3,354,295.
- ALEXANDRA BALCOM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,016 shares for an estimated $1,277,949.
- MATTHEW SHAIR has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $682,447.
- CHRISTOPHER DURANT TURNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,016 shares for an estimated $320,009.
- DEBORAH ANN MILLER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,964 shares for an estimated $236,182.
- HENRY E. PELISH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,483 shares for an estimated $197,853.
$NUVL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $NUVL stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 2,000,000 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,560,000
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC removed 1,250,000 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,850,000
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 681,600 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,355,648
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 600,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,968,000
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 584,223 shares (+161.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,732,976
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 400,000 shares (+142.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,312,000
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 369,400 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,916,632
$NUVL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
