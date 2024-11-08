Nuvista Energy upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank

National Bank analyst Dan Payne upgraded Nuvista Energy (NUVSF) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a C$16 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NUVSF:
- NuVista Energy Reports Strong Q3 Results and LNG Deal
- Nuvista Energy announces 2025 budget
- Nuvista Energy reports Q3 EPS C$0.29 vs. C$0.50 last year
- Nuvista Energy targets return of 75% of free adjusted funds flow to shareholders
- Nuvista Energy sees FY24 average production 83.5K-86K boe/d
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.