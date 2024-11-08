NuVista Energy Reports Strong Q3 Results and LNG Deal

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) has released an update.
NuVista Energy Ltd. reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with strong financial results and record production levels. They expanded their natural gas portfolio through a significant LNG agreement and continued to enhance shareholder returns through stock repurchases. The company also maintained a solid financial position with low debt, earning recognition as one of the top-performing companies on the TSX.
