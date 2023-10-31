Nuvista Energy (NUVSF) Price Target Increased by 6.16% to 12.01

The average one-year price target for Nuvista Energy (OTC:NUVSF) has been revised to 12.01 / share. This is an increase of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 11.31 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.27 to a high of 15.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.59% from the latest reported closing price of 9.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvista Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVSF is 0.10%, an increase of 14.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 12,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVSF by 33.85% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVSF by 1.88% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,456K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing an increase of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVSF by 28.26% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,052K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,034K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVSF by 1.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

