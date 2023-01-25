Nuvista Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NVA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSX: NVA.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.65, changing hands as low as $11.46 per share. Nuvista Energy Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.86 per share, with $14.665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.52.

