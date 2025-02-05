Nuvini Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules

Nuvini Group regains Nasdaq compliance after filing required financial statements for Q4 2024.

Nuvini Group Limited announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules on February 5, 2025, after submitting the required financial reports. The company focuses on acquiring profitable SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, aiming to invest in established businesses that show significant growth potential. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment in its acquisitions, Nuvini intends to help these companies provide essential solutions within their industries while creating long-term value through partnerships with existing management.

Potential Positives

Nuvini Group Limited has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, a significant step in stabilizing its public company status.

The successful filing of required financial statements demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, enhancing investor confidence.

This announcement could positively impact Nuvini's market perception as a stable and reliable investment in the SaaS sector of Latin America.

Potential Negatives

Receiving notice from Nasdaq regarding compliance issues may raise concerns among investors about the company’s previous financial reporting and governance practices.



The prior non-compliance that prompted the notice could indicate internal operational weaknesses or challenges in financial transparency.



Regaining compliance does not eliminate the prior violation, which may affect investor confidence and perceptions of the company's stability.

FAQ

What recent compliance announcement did Nuvini Group make?

Nuvini Group announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(2) as of February 5, 2025.

What is the focus of Nuvini Group's acquisitions?

Nuvini Group focuses on acquiring profitable B2B SaaS companies in Latin America with recurring revenue and growth potential.

Where is Nuvini Group headquartered?

Nuvini Group is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, making it a key player in the Latin American software market.

What type of companies does Nuvini Group acquire?

Nuvini Group acquires established private SaaS companies that demonstrate positive cash generation and relevant growth potential.

How does Nuvini Group foster company growth?

Nuvini Group invests in existing companies and creates an entrepreneurial environment to enable them to become industry leaders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, today announced that it received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on February 5



th



, 2025, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(2).





On February 4, 2025, the Company filed the required Form 6-K to report its unaudited condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and statements of financial position as of and for the quarter, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2).







About Nuvini







Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. The Nuvini Group acquires software companies within SaaS markets in Latin America. It focuses on acquiring profitable “business-to-business” SaaS companies with a consolidated business model, recurring revenue, positive cash generation and relevant growth potential. The Nuvini Group enables its acquired companies to provide mission-critical solutions to customers within its industry or sector. Its business philosophy is to invest in established companies and foster an entrepreneurial environment that would enable companies to become leaders in their respective industries. The Nuvini Group’s goal is to buy, retain and create value through long-term partnerships with the existing management of its acquired companies.







Nuvini Investor Relations and Media Contact:









Deb Toledo







ir@nuvini.co



