Nuvini Group Limited Engages MZ Group to Enhance Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication

Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI), a prominent acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, has appointed MZ Group to enhance its investor relations and financial communications. The partnership aims to improve Nuvini's visibility among retail and institutional investors while educating them on its unique acquisition strategy in the fragmented SaaS market in Brazil and Latin America. Nuvini currently manages a diverse portfolio of SaaS solutions, emphasizing value creation for stakeholders and long-term shareholder returns.

Potential Positives

Nuvini Group Limited has engaged MZ Group to enhance its investor relations, potentially increasing visibility and attracting a broader base of retail and institutional investors.

The focus on educating the investment community about Nuvini's acquisition strategy and existing portfolio suggests a commitment to transparency, which can build investor confidence.

The press release highlights a well-researched portfolio of seven SaaS solutions, indicating a strong foundation for future growth and profitability.

Nuvini's strategy of fostering an entrepreneurial environment for acquired companies may enhance operational effectiveness and long-term shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The engagement of MZ Group for investor relations may indicate that Nuvini is facing challenges in its communication and visibility within the investment community, suggesting a need for external support.

The inclusion of numerous forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty about Nuvini's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to meet its projections.

The lack of definitive assurances regarding future developments could lead to skepticism among stakeholders about Nuvini's strategic direction and operational effectiveness.

FAQ

What is Nuvini Group Limited known for?

Nuvini Group Limited specializes in acquiring private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, focusing on profitable businesses.

Who is MZ Group?

MZ Group is an international investor relations firm engaged by Nuvini to enhance its financial communications and visibility.

How can investors stay updated on Nuvini's news?

Investors can sign up for email alerts or visit Nuvini's Investor Relations website for the latest updates.

What type of companies does Nuvini acquire?

Nuvini acquires profitable “business-to-business” SaaS companies with strong growth potential and recurring revenue models.

Where is Nuvini headquartered?

Nuvini is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, focusing on the Latin American SaaS market.

$NVNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NVNI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to develop its investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.





MZ Group will work closely with Nuvini management to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the retail and institutional investment community. The initiative is focused on educating the investment community on the fundamentals of Nuvini’s uniquely defined acquisition strategy driven by management’s direct access network supplying a pipeline in the highly fragmented SaaS B2B markets Brazil and Latin America. Nuvini’s current portfolio of seven (7) multi-vertical SaaS solutions underwent thorough due diligence to verify suitability with the Company’s core investment criteria including positive cash generation and high growth potential. Importantly, the Company operates with a focus on generating and delivering value to all stakeholders. This includes providing a foundation for its portfolio of entrepreneurial management teams to execute operations while remaining diligent capital allocators to provide attractive long-term shareholder returns.





To track Nuvini's operational progress and remain updated on investor materials, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.nuvini.co/



https://ir.nuvini.co/



About MZ Group







MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit



www.mzgroup.us



About Nuvini







Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. The Nuvini Group acquires software companies within SaaS markets in Latin America. It focuses on acquiring profitable “business-to-business” SaaS companies with a consolidated business model, recurring revenue, positive cash generation and relevant growth potential. The Nuvini Group enables its acquired companies to provide mission-critical solutions to customers within its industry or sector. Its business philosophy is to invest in established companies and foster an entrepreneurial environment that would enable companies to become leaders in their respective industries. The Nuvini Group’s goal is to buy, retain and create value through long-term partnerships with the existing management of its acquired companies.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements contained in this press release include or may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Nuvini. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Nuvini will be those that we have anticipated. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan,” “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of Nuvini to: realize the benefits expected from this strategic partnership; achieve projections and anticipate uncertainties relating to the business, operations and financial performance of Nuvini, including (i) expectations with respect to financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions, (ii) expectations regarding market size, future acquisitions, partnerships or other relationships with third parties, (iii) expectations on Nuvini’s proprietary technology and related intellectual property rights, and (iv) future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including the ability to obtain additional capital in the future; enhance future operating and financial results; comply with applicable laws and regulations; stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business, including privacy regulation; anticipate rapid technological changes; and effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.





While forward-looking statements reflect Nuvini’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Nuvini disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause Nuvini’s future results, performance or transactions to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, please see the section “Risk Factors” of the Registration Statement in Form F-4 filed by Nuvini with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 6, 2023 under number 333-272688. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Nuvini.







Sofia Toledo







ir@nuvini.co



