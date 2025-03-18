Nuvini Group Limited Announces Strategic Acquisition of Munddi as First Step in 2025 Expansion Plan in Latin America

Nuvini Group Limited announces acquisition of Munddi, marking first of four planned acquisitions in 2025 to enhance B2B SaaS portfolio.

Quiver AI Summary

Nuvini Group Limited, a prominent acquirer of B2B SaaS companies in Latin America, has announced its intention to acquire Munddi Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda., an online platform in Brazil that connects brands with consumers and retailers. This acquisition, if finalized within 60 days, will be the first of four planned for 2025 as part of Nuvini's expansion strategy. Nuvini's CEO, Pierre Schurmann, stated that Munddi's platform aligns well with its existing portfolio, enhancing synergies and driving revenue growth. With its integration, Munddi aims to bolster Nuvini's ecosystem in retail and supply chain solutions, providing small retailers with customer acquisition tools and data-driven insights. The announcement highlights Nuvini's commitment to scaling and managing strategic acquisitions in the B2B SaaS sector.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of Munddi represents a strategic expansion into the Latin American market, enhancing Nuvini's portfolio of B2B SaaS companies.

This is the first of four anticipated acquisitions in 2025, indicating a strong growth strategy and commitment to expanding the business.

The integration of Munddi with existing companies like Onclick, Leadlovers, and Mercos is expected to create new synergies, unlocking cross-selling opportunities and optimizing business intelligence.

Munddi's platform is well-aligned with Nuvini's focus on retail and supply chain solutions, which could lead to increased revenue growth and service offerings in the region.

Potential Negatives

Subject to numerous conditions, the acquisition of Munddi is dependent on the execution of definitive transaction documents and various approvals, raising uncertainty about its successful completion.

Forward-looking statements in the release indicate potential risks that could impact the company's ability to finalize the acquisition and achieve expected benefits, including market conditions and alternative proposals.

The release does not provide any financial details regarding the anticipated cost of the acquisition or the funding strategy, limiting insights into the potential financial impact on the company.

FAQ

What acquisition did Nuvini announce on March 18, 2025?

Nuvini announced the acquisition of Munddi Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda., an online platform based in São Paulo, Brazil.

How many acquisitions does Nuvini plan for 2025?

Nuvini plans to complete four acquisitions in 2025 as part of its expansion strategy.

What is the expected timeline for closing the Munddi acquisition?

The acquisition of Munddi is expected to close in approximately 60 days, pending conditions precedent.

What benefits does the Munddi acquisition offer Nuvini?

The acquisition strengthens Nuvini's ecosystem, creating synergies for revenue growth and expanding service offerings in SaaS.

How does Munddi assist small retailers?

Munddi helps small retailers acquire customers by providing strategic insights and facilitating online product sourcing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NVNI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



~ Strengthens Portfolio with Strategic Expansion in Latin America ~





~ First of Four Anticipated Acquisitions in 2025 ~





NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading acquirer of private B2B SaaS companies in Latin America, today announced that it has entered into a term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) for the acquisition of Munddi Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda. – ME (“Munddi”), an online platform that connects brands with consumers, suppliers, and retail chains based in São Paulo, Brazil. This acquisition, if completed, will mark the first of four planned for 2025 as part of Nuvini’s ongoing expansion strategy. The transaction is expected to close in approximately 60 days, subject to the execution of the relevant definitive transaction documents and the satisfaction of applicable conditions precedent.





“The acquisition of Munddi is a perfect fit for our portfolio and a strong start to our 2025 acquisition pipeline,” said Pierre Schurmann, CEO of Nuvini. “Munddi’s platform aligns seamlessly with our existing companies, including Onclick, Leadlovers, and Mercos, creating new synergies that drive revenue growth and enhance our ecosystem of B2B SaaS solutions. We remain committed to our strategy of acquiring, managing, and scaling companies that add strategic value to our network.”







Strategic Fit & Growth Potential







After the acquisition, Munddi will strengthen Nuvini’s growing ecosystem of SaaS businesses, particularly in retail and supply chain solutions. Its integration with Onclick, Leadlovers, and Mercos will unlock cross-selling opportunities, optimize business intelligence, and expand service offerings for Latin American enterprises.







About Munddi







Founded in 2015, Munddi helps small retailers acquire new customers by providing strategic insights and facilitating online product sourcing from regional suppliers. The platform empowers both manufacturers and retailers with data-driven business opportunities, streamlining the connection between buyers and sellers in the retail supply chain.







About Nuvini







Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading private serial acquirer of B2B SaaS companies. The company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.







Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements







Any obligation of the Company under the Term Sheet is subject to, among other things, the execution of the relevant definitive transaction documents, the result of a due diligence on Munddi, the satisfaction of conditions precedent for a transaction of this nature. There can be no assurance that any definitive transaction agreements will be entered into or that the potential Munddi acquisition will be consummated on the terms set forth herein, or at all. Therefore, it is possible that such potential acquisition may never occur.





Statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential Munddi acquisition and the Term Sheet, including the Concurrent Investment and the other terms thereof. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the potential Munddi acquisition or any other alternative proposals on terms satisfactory to the Company, as well as the desirability of any such potential Munddi acquisition compared to alternatives which may be available to the Company; if a definitive agreement is reached, the Company’s ability to complete the potential acquisition on the anticipated timeline or at all; general market conditions that could affect the consummation of the potential acquisition; if definitive documents with respect to a potential acquisition are executed, whether the parties will achieve any of the anticipated benefits of any such Proposed Transaction; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, and the risks described in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact







Sofia Toledo





ir@nuvini.co





MZ North America





NVNI@mzgroup.us



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.