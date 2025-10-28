Nuvini Group Appoints Roberto Otero As Chief Financial Officer

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nuvini Group Limited (NVNI) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Roberto Otero as Chief Financial Officer with effect from November 3.

Otero will succeed Luiz Busnello, who will transition from his current CFO role and continue to serve the company as a board member.

Most recently, Otero was CFO of Eurofarma's International Operations, where he oversaw financial strategy, cash flow, and treasury across 23 countries.

