Nuvei Shares Rise After Raising Full-year Outlook

November 08, 2023 — 09:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) are rising more than 16% Wednesday morning after the Canadian fintech company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Nuvei now expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $1.175 billion - $1.195 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.170 billion - $1.182 billion. Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $1.18 billion.

Revenue for the third quarter increased 55% to $304.9 million from $197.1 million, above the consensus estimate of $303.27 million.

NVEI, currently at $18.59, has traded in the range of $13.32 - $43.81 in the last 1 year.

