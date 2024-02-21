Nuvei (NVEI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nuvei Corp (Symbol: NVEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.91, changing hands as low as $23.37 per share. Nuvei Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVEI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.32 per share, with $43.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.45.

