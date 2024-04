(RTTNews) - Shares of Nuvei Corp. (NVEI) are progressing more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade after Bloomberg reported that it is in advanced discussions to be acquired by Advent International.

The shares of the payment technology solutions provider are at $33.32, up 5.38 percent from the previous close of $31.62 on a volume of 429,095.

