Nuvei Forms Special Committee To Assess Expressions Of Interest

(RTTNews) - Nuvei Corp. (NVEI, NVEI.TO) said that it is aware of recent media reports speculating as to a potential going-private transaction involving the company.

Nuvei has confirmed that a special committee of independent directors has been established to assess expressions of interest received by the Company. The committee will explore various strategic alternatives aimed at advancing the best interests of the Company. Additionally, discussions with select third parties regarding a potential transaction involving significant ownership retention by certain holders of multiple voting shares, including Phil Fayer, Nuvei's founder, Chair, and Chief Executive Officer, are underway.

Recently there were reports that private equity firm Advent International was in advanced talks to buy Canadian payments processor Nuvei. A deal could be announced soon.

Nuvei said Sunday that it has not yet entered into any agreements or understandings to proceed with a privatization or similar transaction. The outcome of ongoing discussions remains uncertain, and the special committee continues its evaluation process. At this stage, no decision has been made regarding the pursuit of a transaction or maintaining the current status. The company does not plan to provide further comments unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

