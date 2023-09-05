Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVEI) Price Target Decreased by 35.22% to 35.75

The average one-year price target for Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVEI) has been revised to 35.75 / share. This is an decrease of 35.22% from the prior estimate of 55.19 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.54 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.66% from the latest reported closing price of 24.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvei Corporation. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVEI is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 20,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 4,845K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 29.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 31.45% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 2,753K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 25.80% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,293K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 47.86% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 993K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing a decrease of 150.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 61.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 845K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 15.41% over the last quarter.

