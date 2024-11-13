News & Insights

Nuvei Corp Secures Approval for Going Private

November 13, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Nuvei Corp (TSE:NVEI) has released an update.

Nuvei Corp has secured all necessary regulatory approvals for its go-private transaction with Neon Maple Purchaser Inc., backed by Advent International and other investors. This move, approved by shareholders and the Superior Court of Québec, is set to finalize around November 15, 2024, marking a significant shift for the Canadian fintech company. Investors watch closely as Nuvei transitions from public to private ownership, potentially impacting its market strategy and operations.

