Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NIQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NIQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.88, the dividend yield is 3.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIQ was $14.88, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.97 and a 8.77% increase over the 52 week low of $13.68.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIQ was $14.88, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.97 and a 8.77% increase over the 52 week low of $13.68.

