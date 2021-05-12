Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NIQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.76, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIQ was $14.76, representing a -1.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.97 and a 12.81% increase over the 52 week low of $13.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NIQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

