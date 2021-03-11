Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NIQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NIQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.35, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIQ was $14.35, representing a -3.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.85 and a 25.66% increase over the 52 week low of $11.42.

