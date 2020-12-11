Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NIQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NIQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.44, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIQ was $14.44, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.84 and a 26.44% increase over the 52 week low of $11.42.

