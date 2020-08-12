Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NIQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that NIQ the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.32, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIQ was $14.32, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.78 and a 25.39% increase over the 52 week low of $11.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NIQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.