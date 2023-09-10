Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 3.33%, and the highest has been 5.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPV is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.73% to 1,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAVENPORT & Co holds 145K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 21.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 122.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 97K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 44.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 74.34% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 43.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 69.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund's primary investment objective is current income exempt from both federal income taxes and Virginia income taxes; its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and Virginia state income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

