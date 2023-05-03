Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.96%, the lowest has been 3.33%, and the highest has been 5.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 19.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPV is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 1,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 175K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 10.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 22.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 49.38% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 63.73% over the last quarter.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPV by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund's primary investment objective is current income exempt from both federal income taxes and Virginia income taxes; its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and Virginia state income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

