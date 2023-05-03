Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund (NPFD) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.64%, the lowest has been 4.05%, and the highest has been 9.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=62).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPFD is 0.20%, an increase of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 180.92% to 3,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 739K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 90.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPFD by 926.45% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 566K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 43.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPFD by 52.71% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 556K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 90.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPFD by 1,006.62% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 348K shares.

Invesco holds 338K shares.

Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and total return by investing in primarily investment grade, variable rate preferred securities and other variable rate income-producing securities from high quality, highly regulated companies such as banks, utilities and insurance companies. All, or almost all, of the Fund’s distributions of net investment income are expected to be treated as qualified dividend income (QDI) which is generally taxed at a lower rate than interest and ordinary dividend income, assuming holding period and certain other requirements are met. The Fund may invest up to 20% of Managed Assets in contingent capital securities or contingent convertible securities (CoCos) and up to 15% in companies located in emerging market countries but will only invest in U.S. dollar denominated securities. More than 25% of Managed Assets will be invested in securities of companies in the financial services sector. The Fund uses leverage.

