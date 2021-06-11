Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.08, the dividend yield is 5.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBB was $23.08, representing a -4.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.13 and a 8.71% increase over the 52 week low of $21.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBB Dividend History page.

