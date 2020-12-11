Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that NBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.35, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBB was $23.35, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.62 and a 43.08% increase over the 52 week low of $16.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.