Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.52, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBB was $22.52, representing a -6.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.13 and a 15.96% increase over the 52 week low of $19.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBB Dividend History page.

