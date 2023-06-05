Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.82 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 5.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBB is 0.15%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 9,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 45.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBB by 81.19% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 761K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 746K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBB by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 601K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 35.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBB by 48.57% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBB by 69.14% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund's primary objective is current income through investments in taxable municipal securities. Secondary objective is to seek enhanced portfolio value and total return. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal securities. Up to 20% may be invested in other securities, including tax-exempt municipal securities and U.S. Treasury and other government securities. Also, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged to be of comparable quality by Nuveen Asset Management. The Fund uses leverage.

