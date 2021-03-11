Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.192 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JTA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTA was $10.54, representing a -0.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.58 and a 125.7% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

