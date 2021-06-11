Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.192 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.03, the dividend yield is 6.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTA was $12.03, representing a -1.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.18 and a 61.48% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JTA Dividend History page.

